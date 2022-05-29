Aadhaar photocopy warning from UIDAI sparks row. Then a clarification

The central government on Sunday issued a clarification after backlash over an advisory from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on sharing of Aadhar photocopy with any unlicensed private entity.

On Friday, UIDAI warned people against sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar because “it can be misused”. The government agency, mandated to issue Aadhaar, advised Indian residents to use masked Aadhaar for the purpose of identity verification. A masked Aadhar displays only the last 4 digits of the unique 12-digit number.

UIDAI further underlined that only those organizations with a user license from the agency can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card, the release said, calling it an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. In case a private agency demands to see Aadhaar car, the agency said, people should verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI.

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi said that the government agencies expect common people to “argue about some notification” and risk losing essential services after making “Aadhar mandatory for years”.

“Govt agencies made Aadhar mandatory for years. Now they expect common people to argue about some govt notification & risk losing essential services. Not to forget Aadhaar has been used by mobs to harass & kill. In Dewas MP a Muslim vendor was thrashed for not having Aadhar,” Owaisi tweeted.

“A disabled man Bhanwarlal Jain was killed by an ex-BJP corporator on the “suspicion” that he was Muslim & because he “failed” to produce Aadhaar. Numerous instances where Aadhaar has been deadly,” he added.

The ministry of electronic & IT later issued a clarification, saying the advisory was issued by a regional UIDAI office in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card.

"However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," the release said.

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers. Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," it added.

