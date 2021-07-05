Aadhar update: 35 services can now be availed through upgraded mAadhar app

Aadhar has emerged as one of the most important documents from availing public schemes. From taxes to vaccines everything is linked to this one identity proof. And now, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has updated the mAadhar app, which grants smartphone users access to over 35 Aadhaar-related services, available 24/7 at their fingertips.

UIDAI took to microblogging site Twitter to announce this new facility for both Android and iOS users, to avail services like Aadhaar card download, Aadhaar card status check, Aadhaar card reprint. In a subsequent tweet UIDAI asked users to uninstall the previous version of the app on their phones and reinstall it for an upgraded version which offers access to 35 services.

Read on to find out more about the new features

Multilingual: The mAadhar app supports a total 0f 13 Indian languages, which includes English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Services offered: The services offered by the upgraded app has been classified into three categories: The main service dashboard, request status services, my Aadhaar, and enrolment centre section. The main service dashboard allows users to update addresses, revise mobile numbers, download offline e-KYC, order a reprint, retrieve UID and EID etc. Enrolment section helps users find their nearest enrolment centre Virtual ID services: Through this app users can further generate a virtual ID and create upto 3 profiles and manage them Paperless e-Verification: This feature lets users share their QR code and password-protected e-KYC for paperless verifications Reinforced security measure: The app comes with a One Time Password verification system

