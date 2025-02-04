Menu Explore
Aaditya Thackeray's ‘bogus voters’ alert for AAP, Congress day before Delhi election: ‘Keep video cameras’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2025 03:26 PM IST

Aaditya Thackeray urges AAP, Congress, and independents to monitor polling in the Delhi election, alleging Election Commission bias.

A day before the Delhi assembly election, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday called on the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress – both INDIA bloc partners - and independent candidates to stay alert during voting, alleging that the Election Commission is compromised.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on February 5.(Hindustan Times)
The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on February 5.(Hindustan Times)

Taking on social media platform X, Aaditya Thackeray said the Opposition leaders and independent candidates must closely monitor the polling process.

The former Maharashtra minister urged the AAP, Congress and independent candidates to keep a close watch on potential voter fraud and bogus voting activities that, according to him, the EC allegedly allows to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: FIR registered against CM Atishi for MCC ‘violation’

"Urging the AAP, the Congress and all the independents to keep a close watch tomorrow on the Entirely Compromised (EC) aka Election Commission during voting," Thackeray posted.

Delhi election: Aaditya Thackeray's suggestion for AAP, Congress

Aaditya Thackeray further suggested that the AAP and Congress should consider deploying video cameras in the final hour of voting as it may be the time when the Election Commission shows a surge in voter turnout.

According to him, the surge in voter turnout might be manipulated to favour certain political entities.

Thackeray further emphasised that the elections where the rights of registered voters are respected can be considered legitimate.

Delhi assembly election 2025: How RSS held 50,000 drawing room meetings in BJP's support

"Please keep a vigil on voter fraud/ bogus voters that the EC allows their political bosses to carry out. If need be, keep video cameras for the last hour spike that the ECI shows, to benefit their political bosses, to record the real genuine numbers," Thackeray advised the parties.

“Only a free and fair election respects the citizens registered as voters- and then whatever they choose is the mandate,” he added.

Delhi assembly election 2025

The Delhi assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

A total of 699 candidates are vying for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Delhi Police books CM Atishi

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against chief minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty.

Also Read | Delhi election 2025 highlights: Kejriwal says GST rates on goods will be halved if BJP loses

Police said Atishi was with AAP supporters who allegedly obstructed an officer from doing his duty at Fateh Singh Marg. Two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable, they said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
