AAP attacks Delhi LG over tweet on MCD finances

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak on Thursday accused Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of calling the Delhi residents “thieves” and asked the LG to apologise to the people.

Seeking suggestions from the public to improve the MCD’s poor financial health, the LG on Wednesday tweeted, “MCD services 94% of Delhi. Past financial mismanagement & nonpayment of any property tax by 75% residents has made it go in RED. It’s time we -- one of richest cities in India, pay our dues to MCD honestly. Your suggestions & participation will help achieve this.”

In a press conference on Wednesday, Pathak said, “The LG has taken charge recently and doesn’t know the people of Delhi. Delhi residents work hard day and night and pay their taxes honestly. Even those who live in unauthorised colonies also pay tax.”

The LG’s office did not comment despite repeated requests.