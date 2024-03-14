AAP releases list of 8 Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab, fields 5 ministers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its list of eight candidates in Punjab, fielding five cabinet ministers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Among the prominent names announced, Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been nominated to contest from the Sangrur seat, a constituency previously represented by the now Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Mohali. (PTI)

The other seven candidates are Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh SP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Karamjeet Anmol from Faridkot, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda and Dr Balbir SIngh from Patiala.

“I am deeply thankful to my idol and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji and honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji for entrusting me with the task of contesting Lok Sabha election from Patiala,” said Dr Balbir Singh after the party declared him as a candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat.

“As a dedicated soldier of the party, it’s a privilege and an honour to carry the flag of the struggle for justice and liberty during these trying times for the country. I assure the party leadership and the people of Patiala that I will leave no stone unturned in the service of the country, state & party,” he added.

Gurpreet Singh GP, a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, had recently joined the AAP.

Meet Hayer lost four departments including the key portfolio of mines and geology in the November cabinet rejig. He is now left with the sports and youth services department.

While AAP and Congress have arrived at a seat-sharing formula in several states as part of the INDIA bloc, they are likely to contest against each other in Punjab.

