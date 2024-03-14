 AAP releases list of 8 Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab, fields 5 ministers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / AAP releases list of 8 Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab, fields 5 ministers

AAP releases list of 8 Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab, fields 5 ministers

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its list of eight candidates in Punjab, fielding five cabinet ministers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Among the prominent names announced, Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been nominated to contest from the Sangrur seat, a constituency previously represented by the now Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Mohali. (PTI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Mohali. (PTI)

The other seven candidates are Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh SP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Karamjeet Anmol from Faridkot, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda and Dr Balbir SIngh from Patiala.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I am deeply thankful to my idol and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji and honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji for entrusting me with the task of contesting Lok Sabha election from Patiala,” said Dr Balbir Singh after the party declared him as a candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat.

“As a dedicated soldier of the party, it’s a privilege and an honour to carry the flag of the struggle for justice and liberty during these trying times for the country. I assure the party leadership and the people of Patiala that I will leave no stone unturned in the service of the country, state & party,” he added.

Gurpreet Singh GP, a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, had recently joined the AAP.

Meet Hayer lost four departments including the key portfolio of mines and geology in the November cabinet rejig. He is now left with the sports and youth services department.

While AAP and Congress have arrived at a seat-sharing formula in several states as part of the INDIA bloc, they are likely to contest against each other in Punjab.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On