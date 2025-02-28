AAP leader Avadh Ojha's car tyres stolen in broad daylight in Delhi's Patparganj | Viral video

While incidents of car tyre theft are not uncommon in Delhi, this time it was Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Avadh Ojha who became the target of the crime. The incident took place in the Patparganj area. The AAP leader said the wheels of his new car, which was parked on a busy street were stolen during the day(X )

Avadh Ojha shared a video on social media showing the aftermath of his vehicle being stripped of all four wheels in broad daylight, right on a busy street.

As the case unfolded days after the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a government in the national capital, the AAP leader accused the ruling party of failing to tackle the law and order situation in Delhi.

In the video, which went viral on social media platform X, Ojha questioned how such a crime could occur in the national capital that too in broad daylight.

The AAP leader said the wheels of his new car, which was parked on a busy street were stolen during the day. It highlights not just the rising rate of crime in Delhi but also the alarming lack of security in public spaces, he said.

Ojha’s post garnered massive traction with several users expressing disbelief at the boldness of the theft, while many other social media users criticised the BJP government for Delhi's law and order situation.

This incident comes just days after Ojha, an AAP leader lost the Delhi Assembly election from the Patparganj constituency. He was defeated by BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.

Delhi police make 4 arrests in separate car theft case

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Delhi Police on Friday arrested four people for allegedly being involved in multiple car theft cases in outer north Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Friday.

Police said the accused -- Gagan (32), Suman, Shivam (27) and Rahul (27) -- were arrested along with six stolen cars and two mobile phones recovered from their possession, he said.

On 26 February a police team received a tip-off that the accused were planning to sell the stolen vehicles, which were stashed in different locations in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.