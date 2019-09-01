AAP leader not allowed to board flight, airlines apologizes

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:28 IST

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday claimed that IndiGo did not allow him to board a Delhi-Bhopal flight, even though he had the boarding pass, had completed security check, and the gate was open.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was going to Bhopal from Delhi on IndiGo’s 6E2035 flight on Sunday morning.

The airline, in a statement said it regretted the inconvenience faced by Singh and added that “in the interest of other customers on board and to fulfil our promise of on-time departure, the gates close 25 minutes prior to departure”. However, a close aide of Singh said, “Sanjay ji’s flight was at 6.30 am and we reached the departure gate at 6.06 am, but we were not allowed to board due to one minute delay.” “This is not the kind of treatment that should be given to a member of Parliament. It was uncalled for,” the aide said.

Singh, an AAP MP, had to book a ticket in another flight for Bhopal as he could not board the 6.30 am IndiGo flight.

“Today, I was going to Bhopal to attend a conference of bank employees, but I got targeted by IndiGo, which is famous for its misbehaviour, as they did not allow me to board the flight even though I had a boarding pass and my security check was done and it was ‘gate open’,” the AAP leader tweeted.

“(Union Civil Aviation Minister) Hardeep Singh Puriji, you should get the CCTV cameras checked as there was a pregnant lady in front of me who was crying and requesting IndiGo’s manager Vikram that she has kids and she has reached on time, so she should be allowed to board,” he said.

Two Sikh families were also requesting boarding, stating that “we have reached 5 minutes back”, Singh claimed.

With almost 47 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, IndiGo is India’s largest airline company.

The low-cost carrier said,”We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to MP Sanjay Singh. In the interest of other customers on board and to fulfil our promise of on-time departure, the gates close 25 minutes prior to departure.” “We are committed to providing on-time and hassle-free service to our passengers and made best efforts to make alternate arrangements for Mr. Singh. Once again we deeply regret the inconvenience caused to Mr. Singh,” it added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 22:28 IST