AAP left Delhi with ₹47k-cr debt burden, says CM Rekha Gupta in Budget session

New Delhi : Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday sharply criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s financial record, accusing it of leaving Delhi with a ₹47,000-crore debt burden. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks during the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly at Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Addressing the assembly on the final day of the Budget session, Gupta said her government inherited the debt, of which ₹27,547 crore remains outstanding. “ We are now working to manage liabilities while ensuring transparency," she said.

On Tuesday, Gupta had presented a ₹1,03,700 crore Budget for 2026–27, focusing on infrastructure, health, education, green initiatives and social welfare. The Budget was passed by the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

Gupta said Delhi is entering a new phase driven by outcomes rather than “excuses”. “This is a new government with a new way of working. The focus will be on delivery,” she said.

Calling the Budget development-oriented, she said it marks the highest capital expenditure yet and aims for on-ground impact beyond welfare schemes.

Targeting the opposition, Gupta accused AAP members of disrupting proceedings. “They were given a full opportunity to speak inside the House but chose to sit on the streets instead,” she said, alleging that misleading issues were raised due to a lack of substantive arguments.

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On borrowings, Gupta said her government has borrowed only 1.17% against the permitted 3% of GSDP at 7.4% interest.

She flagged pending liabilities, including ₹3,700 crore in expressway dues, ₹9,087 crore in metro works, over ₹2,000 crore in hospital projects and ₹1,031 crore in DMRC-PWD works, with several schools and hospitals still incomplete.

Gupta said dues for sportspersons, scholarships and welfare schemes have been cleared, along with ₹114 crore for SC/ST/OBC students and ₹538 crore for government colleges.

She alleged financial mismanagement, citing losses of ₹99,000 crore in DTC and a ₹91,000 crore deficit in the Delhi Jal Board, along with inflated billing.

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On reforms, she said the CM Pragati Portal has been launched to track projects. Key initiatives include a ₹5,000 crore elevated road along the Munak canal, metro expansion, an EV push, and declaring 4,200 hectares of ridge land as forest.

“Every rupee will be accounted for, and every pending project will be completed,” she said, adding that Delhi will now see “transformation rather than confrontation”.

Referring to global challenges, Gupta said the Centre is working to ensure fuel supply stability and shield citizens from additional financial burden.