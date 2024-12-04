AAP MLA Naresh Balyan arrested by Delhi Police under MCOCA after bail in extortion case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan was rearrested under MCOCA on Wednesday, shortly after being granted bail in an extortion case by a Delhi court. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan arrested by Delhi Police crime branch team being taken to produced before the court, at RK Puram crime branch office in New Delhi(Hindustan Times)

Balyan had been first arrested on November 30, 2024, by the Delhi Police crime branch over an audio clip allegedly involving a conversation between him and a gangster.

He was taken from the court to the crime branch office, according to ANI.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and one surety of like amount.

The judge rejected police plea for 14-day judicial custody of the accused while also dismissing the police plea seeking his arrest in a fresh case lodged under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, calling it not maintainable.

Police had got one day custody on Tuesday

The Delhi police had got the custody of Naresh Balyan for one day on Tuesday. The court passed the order on an application filed by the Delhi Police, seeking the custody of the legislator from Delhi's Uttam Nagar Assembly segment for two more days.

Balyan was arrested on Saturday. AAP had called the charges on him ‘baseless.’

The court also sought the police's response to a bail application filed by Balyan. It issued notice to the Delhi Police and directed it to file its response by Wednesday when Balyan will be produced before the court.

The police claimed that Balyan was non-cooperative during the investigation.

Police said that custodial interrogation of Balyan was required to unearth the conspiracy regarding the alleged involvement of the other persons in the "extortion syndicate".

Balyan's counsel, however, termed the arrest "illegal" and "political". The counsel stated that the grounds of arrest were not provided to the accused in writing at the time of the arrest.