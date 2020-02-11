Counting begins in Uttam Nagar

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:14 IST

Uttam Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 2,32,267 eligible voters in this constituency. Naresh Balyan is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Shakti Kumar Bishnoi of Rashtriya Janta Dal and Krishna Gehlot of the BJP. Naresh Balyan had won the seat in 2015 and 2013. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Uttam Nagar seats are:

Naresh Balyan -- AAP

Shakti Kumar Bishnoi -- RJD

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

Krishna Gehlot -- BJP