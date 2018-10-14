AAP to launch campaign to tackle its financial crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a nationwide campaign on Monday to tackle the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ongoing financial crisis, cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Talking to the media, Rai said that AAP, the ruling party of Delhi, had reached a point where “it does not have sufficient funds to carry out its functions and prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections”.

The party, he said, has called for a gathering of all its Ministers, MLAs, Rajya Sabha members and in-charges at the Talkatora stadium for the campaign.

“Kejriwal will launch the nationwide campaign ‘Aap ka Daan Rashtra ka Nirmaan’ under which anyone, who supports the party’s policies and positive nation building, can donate a minimum of Rs 100 to the party per month,” Rai said.

“Until now, the party has been getting random donations. Under this campaign, we have developed a system to get regular funds and get monthly financial help from the people,” he added.

The AAP’s Karnataka convenor, Prithvi Reddy, will head the campaign.

However, he said, if anyone wants to donate only once and not monthly, then the party will accept cheques, credit cards and cash. “But cash donations cannot be more than Rs 2,000,” Rai said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 21:00 IST