Ab main kya karun’: Denied BJP ticket for Haryana polls, Ex-MLA weeps on camera

Haryana assembly election: After being denied a party ticket for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar was on Thursday seen weeping on camera during an interview, saying, “Ab main kya karun (What will I do now)?” Former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan(source: Screen grab from the viral video)

In a video shared widely on social media, Parmar was interviewed by a local reporter. When questioned about his exclusion from the candidate list, he responded, “I had thought that my name would be on the list...,” before breaking down in tears. Parmar had reportedly been seeking a BJP nomination for the Bhiwani and Tosham constituencies.

The interviewer attempts to console the leader, suggesting that the party will recognise his worth and so will his constituency. Despite this, the former MLA cries, expressing his despair: “I had assured people that my name was being considered. What do I do now? I am helpless,” he says.

The interviewer urges him to stay strong for the party workers and the people who supported him, saying, “Netaji, aap hausla rakhein (Sir, please stay strong).”

In response, Parmar, says, “What is happening to me...the way that I have been treated... I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?”

Haryana assembly election

Voting for 90 assembly seats in Haryana, initially set for October 1, has been rescheduled to October 5 by the Election Commission. The delay was made to respect the voting rights and traditions of the Bishnoi community, which commemorates their Guru Jambheshwar with a centuries-old practice.

The polling date for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections remains unchanged on October 1, and results for both states will be announced on October 8.

In its first candidate list released on Wednesday, the BJP nominated chief minister Saini, the current MLA from Karnal, for the Ladwa seat and awarded tickets to several recent party joiners.

The BJP seeks a third consecutive win in Haryana but faces strong competition from a revitalised Congress, aiming to leverage anti-incumbency sentiments.