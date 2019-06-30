Abandoned on train, 9-year-old gets Spanish parents

Born in Barabanki, abandoned in Lucknow, he will now be raised in Spain.

Meet this nine-year-old boy who had to spend two years of his childhood at a shelter home in Lucknow after his parents expired due to some illness in 2017.

“He was abandoned in a train to Lucknow by his uncle. They did not want to keep the child after the death of his parents. He was rescued by child rights authorities at Lucknow railway station,” said an official.

Two years on, the child has found a new family.

“A Spanish couple has adopted him. They will take him to Spain’s capital Madrid after completing all the formalities. They had been coming here to meet the child at Government Child home (male) Lucknow for last six months,” said Asia Razia, incharge of the shelter home.

“The child is also excited to go to the new place. Since the couple had been meeting him, the boy is now comfortable with them,” said Razia.

Though he is excited to go his new home, he is also emotional about his friends here. “It was quite touching to see him giving away cloths and toys to his mates,” she added.

The process for adoption has been on for last six months. “He used to keep asking about his new family. When his prospective parents were abroad, they used to stay in touch through video calls,” said Razia.

In between, the little boy has also been busy learning the basics of Spanish.

For the records, 50 children from have been adopted by inter-country couple in 2018-19 so far. The number is much higher than the inter-country adoption in 2014-15, which was mere 4.

An Indian citizen or a non-resident Indian (NRI) can adopt a child under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act of 1956 and the Guardian and Wards Act of 1890.

Prospective Adoptive Parents who have lost their child/children through a known cause (sickness/accident) and single woman over 40 years of age are provided priority in accordance to Regulation

60 of Adoption Regulations 2017.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 02:29 IST