e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / India News

Abandoned Pakistani boat seized off Kutch coast

The seizure of the single-engined wooden fishing boat was made at around 1:30pm and a check of the vessel and the vicinity had not thrown up anything suspicious as yet, a BSF statement informed on Saturday.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 04:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
There was an ice box and five jerry cans on board, a BSF statement informed.
There was an ice box and five jerry cans on board, a BSF statement informed.(HT PHOTO/ Representative Image)
         

The Border Security Force on Friday seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat from Harami Nallah in Sir Creek area off Gujarat’s Kutch coast, said an official.

The seizure of the single-engined wooden fishing boat was made at around 1:30pm and a check of the vessel and the vicinity had not thrown up anything suspicious as yet, a BSF statement informed on Saturday.

There was an ice box and five jerry cans on board, it added.

“On December 13, at about 1330 hours, Border Security Force, while patrolling in Harami Nallah area, seized one single engine fitted wooden Pakistani fishing boat. A thorough search operation of the area has been launched and it is still underway. Till now nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area,” it said.

Harami Nallah is a sluggish, shallow channel in the Sir Creek area, a 96-kilometre water strip that separates Kutch from Pakistan’s Sindh province.

tags
top news
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Shortage of tags, confusion may hit govt’s FASTag plan
Shortage of tags, confusion may hit govt’s FASTag plan
Snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal to bring down temperature in Delhi
Snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal to bring down temperature in Delhi
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Government suspends Andhra man seeking a new wife to match his ‘IPS status’
Government suspends Andhra man seeking a new wife to match his ‘IPS status’
Trump Jr says father’s re-election campaign will be like Bollywood films
Trump Jr says father’s re-election campaign will be like Bollywood films
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news