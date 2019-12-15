Abandoned Pakistani boat seized off Kutch coast

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 04:48 IST

The Border Security Force on Friday seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat from Harami Nallah in Sir Creek area off Gujarat’s Kutch coast, said an official.

The seizure of the single-engined wooden fishing boat was made at around 1:30pm and a check of the vessel and the vicinity had not thrown up anything suspicious as yet, a BSF statement informed on Saturday.

There was an ice box and five jerry cans on board, it added.

“On December 13, at about 1330 hours, Border Security Force, while patrolling in Harami Nallah area, seized one single engine fitted wooden Pakistani fishing boat. A thorough search operation of the area has been launched and it is still underway. Till now nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area,” it said.

Harami Nallah is a sluggish, shallow channel in the Sir Creek area, a 96-kilometre water strip that separates Kutch from Pakistan’s Sindh province.