'Was lying immobile on boat for 3 days': Abhilash Tomy recalls 2018 tragic accident

Indian Navy Commander (Retd.) and champion sailor Abhilash Tomy, who accomplished the feat of securing second-place finish in the 2022 Golden Globe Race (GGR), on Friday shared the ordeal of his 2018 life-claiming accident when his yacht got dismasted in the southern Indian ocean. Commander Abhilash Tomy.(HT PHOTO)

"I fractured my spine and was lying immobile on the boat for 3 days, then I had to call for rescue. It happened in the most remote corner of the earth. I had to learn to walk again. I did kickboxing to get my balance back", he told news agency ANI.

Tomy had participated in the 50th edition of the GGR which started on July 1, 2018. But unfortunately, he had met with an accident when he was in third position in that year's race. His yacht got dismasted in the southern Indian Ocean. He was swept up in a storm and suffered a spinal fracture.

He was rescued after being stranded for around 83 days in seawaters following a complex international effort. He was transferred to an Indian Navy vessel and two days after arriving in India, titanium rods were inserted in his spine and 5 vertebrae were fused into one.

After suffering a life threatening accident, Tomy in March 2022, had announced his participation in the in the Golden Globe Race 2022.

The retired commander, who is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, scripted the history last month by becoming the first Indian to complete and secure second place in the challenging solo, non-stop circumnavigation GGR, after sailing in waters for 236 days.

The GGR is the longest sporting event in the world and prohibits the use of modern technology. The 2022 edition commenced on September 4, 2022, from Les Sables-d'Olonne in France. South African sailor Kirsten Neuschafer emerged first in the race.

