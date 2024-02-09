'Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder internal party dispute': Sena vs UBT Sena | 10 points

Former Congress leader Milind Deora who recently joined Shiv Sena -- the Eknath Shinde faction -- said it is unfortunate that the shocking murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar is being politicised. Mumbai is the safest city in the country and Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder by Mauris Noronha who later shot himself was the result of "an internal party dispute", Milind Deora said. "I believe there is an urgent need to review arms licenses granted to political workers & I urge @MumbaiPolice to take strict action against those behind this incident," the Shiv Sena leader said. Abhishek Ghosalkar was a former corporator of Mumbai -- from Uddhav Sena faction. As the opposition in Maharashtra raised questions over Maharashtra's law and order situation, Sanjay Raut shared a photo of Mauris Noronha with chief minister Eknath Shinde. Family members of Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar mourning ahead of his last rites on Friday.(PTI)

Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar killed on camera: Here are 10 latest updates

1. Mauris Noronha's bodyguard Amarendra Mishra has been detained by the Mumbai crime branch. The gun which Mauris used to shoot Ghosalkar and then himself belonged to Mishra. It was made at an ordnance factory.

2. Mauris Noronha's wife said Mauris had a grudge against Ghosalkar and used to believe that Ghosalkar implicated him in a rape case.

3. Mauris Noronha spent at least five months in jail in connection wit the alleged rape case. His wife said that after coming out he used to say he would not spare Ghosalkar.

4. Noronha and Ghosalkar apparently buried the hatchet and were photographed together for many posters but it was all Noronha's plan to gain Ghosalkar's trust.

5. Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday shared a photo of Mauris Noronha with Eknath Shinde and said Mauris went to Shinde's house and was invited to join the Shinde faction.

6. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant showed clippings from Saamana, the Sena mouthpiece that the Uddhav faction runs, where Mauris was clicked with Uddhav faction leaders.

7. Uddhav Sena workers gathered outside the residence of Abhishek Ghosalkar to attend the last rites.

8. The murder shook Mumbai as it took place during a Facebook Live in which both Mauris and Abhishek took part, spoke about joining hands for the development of the IC colony.

9. The Facebook live ended with Mauris firing bullets into Ghosalkar from his bodyguard's pistol. Then Mauris rushed to the mezzanine floor of his office and shot himself in the head.

10. Heavy police force was deployed in the area and shops in the locality were shut.