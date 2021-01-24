About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally: Farmers' union
Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade' in the national capital on January 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday.
Farmers moving towards UP Gate from the two states on their tractor trolleys were intercepted by police in different districts but farmers will arrive here at every cost, he said.
"Around 25,000 tractors would arrive here and a tractor rally would be brought out on Republic Day. Apart from the districts of western Uttar Pradesh, farmers would take out rallies in every district," Tikait said in a statement.
"No political person will be allowed to participate," the BKU national spokesperson said.
District administrations are sending notices to farmers and mounting pressure on them not to participate in the rallies citing Covid-19 norms and section 144 of the CrPC, he claimed.
Routes of the rally will be decided by the police of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana and details will be released by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha after a final decision, Tikait said.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, after attending a meeting between unions protesting the new agri laws and senior police officers on Saturday, claimed that the Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers' tractor parade on January 26.
The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised, said Kohar, who is a senior member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the agitating unions.
However, Delhi Police Additional Public Relation Officer Anil Mittal said, "We are in the final stages of talks with farmers."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Around 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate in Jan 26 rally
About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF unearths tunnel used by Pak to send in terrorists to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day tableau to honour Indian worker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.5 million Indians receive Covid -19 vaccine in 8 days: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah launches cashless medical treatment scheme for CAPF personnel and families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raising slogan was attempt to insult Mamata Banerjee: Congress' Adhir Ranjan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre orders major bureaucratic reshuffle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Countries seek doses of SII’s Covishiled after concerns over Chinese vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mollem project: Board passed clearances in haste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adjudicating during Covid pandemic: Judges weigh in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India is ready to match China’s aggression, says Air Force chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent at CWC meet over polls for Congress election panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan, state poll panel tussle over local elections escalates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox