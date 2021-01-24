IND USA
Home / India News / About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally: Farmers' union
The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:34 AM IST

Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade' in the national capital on January 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday.

Farmers moving towards UP Gate from the two states on their tractor trolleys were intercepted by police in different districts but farmers will arrive here at every cost, he said.

"Around 25,000 tractors would arrive here and a tractor rally would be brought out on Republic Day. Apart from the districts of western Uttar Pradesh, farmers would take out rallies in every district," Tikait said in a statement.

"No political person will be allowed to participate," the BKU national spokesperson said.

District administrations are sending notices to farmers and mounting pressure on them not to participate in the rallies citing Covid-19 norms and section 144 of the CrPC, he claimed.

Routes of the rally will be decided by the police of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana and details will be released by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha after a final decision, Tikait said.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, after attending a meeting between unions protesting the new agri laws and senior police officers on Saturday, claimed that the Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers' tractor parade on January 26.

The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised, said Kohar, who is a senior member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the agitating unions.

However, Delhi Police Additional Public Relation Officer Anil Mittal said, "We are in the final stages of talks with farmers."

UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Over two lakh tractors are expected to take part in the January 26 "Kisan Parade" in the national capital, farmer union confirmed on Saturday.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:34 AM IST
The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised.
india news

Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps. When contacted, Tiktok confirmed to have received a reply from the government.
india news

BSF unearths tunnel used by Pak to send in terrorists to India

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The 39-metre-deep tunnel was detected between Border Post number 14 and 15 near BSF’s outpost at Pansar, Kathua district. On the other side of the fence are Pakistani border outposts of Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe in Shakargarh district.
india news

Republic Day tableau to honour Indian worker

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The theme of the tableau, which features workers in hard hats and safety gear, is encapsulated in the slogan: “Mehnat ko samman, Adhikar ek samaan’’ (Respect for hard work, Equal rights for all).
india news

1.5 million Indians receive Covid -19 vaccine in 8 days: Govt data

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The daily number of shots administered had risen to 230,000 on Thursday after changes were made to the Co-WIN platform to allow walk-ins on Tuesday. The app now allows registered beneficiaries to get the shot out-of-turn even if their name does not figure on the list for a particular day.
india news

Shah launches cashless medical treatment scheme for CAPF personnel and families

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:56 AM IST
“It’s a happy coincidence that on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose we are launching this scheme for those on account whose valour and dedication the nation can sleep peacefully,” the Union home minister said.
india news

Raising slogan was attempt to insult Mamata Banerjee: Congress' Adhir Ranjan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Chowdhury told the media that whether it is the post of Prime Minister or the Chief Minister, there is dignity and respect for the post.
india news

Centre orders major bureaucratic reshuffle

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has appointed IAS officer Alok Tandon as the mines secretary. Tandon, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.
india news

Countries seek doses of SII’s Covishiled after concerns over Chinese vaccine

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:37 AM IST
India is receiving numerous requests for vaccines, both as grant assistance and commercial supplies, and these have increased since New Delhi rolled out nearly five million doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, for seven countries in the neighbourhood.
india news

Mollem project: Board passed clearances in haste

By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:13 AM IST
Rajendra Kerkar, who called on the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which is currently on a site visit to Goa, said that the members were surprised after the meeting to note the minutes mentioned that the projects were ‘recommended by the Board’.
india news

Adjudicating during Covid pandemic: Judges weigh in

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:57 AM IST
In his address, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul spoke of the global threat where a de facto emergency-like situation could occur without resorting to emergency provisions. As many as 13 countries imposed an emergency on account of the extraordinary situation due to Covid-19.
india news

India is ready to match China’s aggression, says Air Force chief

By Rahul Singh, Dinesh Bothra , New Delhi, Jodhpur
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:52 AM IST
"If they (China) can get aggressive, we will also get aggressive. We have full preparations (to meet any eventuality),” IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauriasaid during a media interaction in Jodhpur, where India and France are carrying out joint air force drills.
india news

Discontent at CWC meet over polls for Congress election panel

By Sunetra Choudhury
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Hindustan Times has spoken to several delegates who attended the meeting, including signatories to the letter written in August to chief Sonia Gandhi in which they demanded a “full-time and effective” leadership that is “visible” and “active”.
india news

Jagan, state poll panel tussle over local elections escalates

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:40 AM IST
State chief secretary Adiyanath Das, director general of police Gautam Sawang, panchayat raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar stayed away from a video conference held by Kumar discuss the state’s preparedness for elections, which were notified in the morning.
