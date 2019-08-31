Abrogation of Article 370 is India’s internal matter: Australian envoy Harinder Sidhu

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:55 IST

Australian High Commissioner to New Delhi Harinder Sidhu said on Friday that the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 is country’s internal matter, and stressed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by New Delhi and Islamabad.

“The Indian government said this is its internal matter. We respect the Indian position on that. Australia’s long-held view on Kashmir has been that it should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan,” Sidhu told ANI.

Sidhu expressed hope the region would become stable and peaceful and the economic development would eventuate.

“We do hope as situation proceeds in Kashmir that it will be stable, peaceful and, in fact, that economic development eventuate. We do hope that both countries act in restraint and consider the safety and security of the people in the process,” she added.

Watch| Sitaram Yechury returns from Kashmir after meeting CPI(M) leader Tarigami

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 10:55 IST