New Delhi, A special court in Ranchi has awarded 15 years' rigorous imprisonment to an absconding arms dealer for allegedly supplying weapons to the proscribed CPI in Jharkhand, officials said Tuesday. Absconding dealer gets 15-yr jail term for 'supplying arms' to maoists

The NIA special court passed the order against one Mantu Sharma from Aurangabad, Bihar, who was found guilty of various charges in the case.

"As per NIA investigations, Mantu Sharma was involved in selling illegal arms and ammunition to members of CPI ...NIA is continuing with its efforts to nab him," a statement from the agency said.

The NIA took over the investigation four months after Jharkhand Police, which busted a CPI module during a raid at Silodar forest area in the state in August, 2012.

"The police had arrested one Prafulla Kumar Malakar, member of the arms and ammunition supply unit of the banned terror outfit, CPI . A USA made M-16 rifle, 14 live rounds, two cellphones, and one bullet proof jacket were seized from him," an NIA spokesperson said.

Malakar's interrogation exposed the reach of the group especially with the arrest of another accused Anil Kumar Yadav.

Yadav was allegedly found in possession of one 9mm pistol and two live rounds, along with ₹9 lakh cash and two cellphones.

Mantu, the NIA said, was in close touch with Yadav and Malakar.

"Yadav, a zonal commander of CPI , was on his way to purchase the weapon from Malakar when he was nabbed," the spokesperson added.

The NIA chargesheeted Malakar, Yadav and Mantu between 2014 and 2017.

Malakar and Yadav were convicted and sentenced to 15 years RI by the NIA Special Court in December 2024, the agency said.

"The special court, on Monday , pronounced multiple sentences of RI and fine against Mantu, who continues to abscond. The sentences range from three to 15 years under Sections 121A, 120B, 414 of IPC, sections 25/35 and 26 of Arms Act, Sections 18 & 20 of UA Act, and Section 17 C.L.A Act," the NIA said.

All sentences would run concurrently, it added.

