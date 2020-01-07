ABVP stages protest in Nagpur over JNU violence

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:34 IST

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday staged a protest over violence that took place on January 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Protestors were seen carrying placards that read-- ‘Yesterday-Jamia, Today-JNU, Tomorrow YOU’, ‘Oppose Left violence’.

Earlier in the day, nearly 10 people were injured after a clash broke out between NSUI and ABVP workers that took place outside the latter’s office in Ahmedabad.

The NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at JNU outside the ABVP office in the city when the clash happened.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have filed an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising server room of the JNU and attacking staff members.

More than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.