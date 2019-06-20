Act on ‘anti-national’ activities will promote unity: UP

The Uttar Pradesh government defended on Wednesday a draft ordinance that asked private universities to ensure their campuses weren’t used for “anti-national activity” even as the Opposition alleged the decision foisted” right-wing ideology on educational institutions and universities said there was nothing new in the move.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the state minister for higher and secondary education, said the draft ordinance, promoted unity and integrity. “There have been several incidents where people have raised slogans wishing for ‘tukde-tukde’ (pieces) of the country. How can we tolerate such a behaviour in our educational institutions? Such incidents were the primary reason for the clause,” he said in a possible reference to a 2016 controversy in Jawaharlal Nehru University over an event marking the death anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack convict, Afzal Guru.

He said the government had received complaints of “anti-national activities” at some universities that could caused a “disturbance” in the state. “Anything that harms the unity and integrity of the country will not be allowed. We have come to unite the country and are committed to checking such activities.”

The UP cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the draft ordinance for bringing private universities under an umbrella act that provided for incorporating nationalism and said private universities will have to give an undertaking that their campuses will not be allowed to be used for any “anti-national activity.” While the existing 27 private universities will have one year to implement the order, new universities will have to give an undertaking that such activities will not happen on their campuses, an official said.

The Congress said the draft ordinance was meant to create fear and pressure on universities. “It is an attempt by the Yogi Adityanath government to exert greater control over private universities,” said state general secretary Dwijendra Tripathi.

The Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Association welcomed the order but said there was nothing new. “We will never let our educational institution be used for anti-national activities. We will promote strong values among students. In fact, the government should incorporate nationalism in school curriculum,” said Pankaj Agarwal, secretary of the body and chancellor of Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University. On the clause regarding “anti-national” activities, he said private universities would seek details as to how to go about it. Amity University vice-chancellor Balvinder Shukla said there was no instance of anti-national activity on its campus. “We have strong value system and we celebrate Republic Day and Independence Day with zeal. We have aligned our curriculum that gives emphasis to nation and character-building...”

(With agency inputs)

