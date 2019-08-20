Acting on PM’s call, use of plastics banned in Parliament complex

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:35 IST

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said it has banned the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament complex with effect from Tuesday. All officers and staff of the Secretariat and other allied agencies working in the Parliament House Complex have been asked to comply with the directions, the secretariat said in a statement.

They have also been advised to use environment friendly biodegradable bags and other material, it added.

“This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics,” it said. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to abandon the use of single-use plastic and take significant steps to achieve this objective by October 2, when the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 19:35 IST