'Action should be...': What Maharashtra BJP chief said on son's Audi accident

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, whose son's Audi car rammed several vehicles in Nagpur, said on Tuesday that justice should be equal to all and proper action should be taken against the culprits. A police personnel near the damaged Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule.(PTI)

He admitted that the car owned by his son Sanket Bawankule allegedly hit several vehicles in Nagpur's Ramdaspeth area.

"By God's grace, no one was injured and no casualties were reported in the accident. But several vehicles were damaged. I have said this yesterday also: whether the car is in the name of my son or a criminal, proper action should be taken against them. The police have given me the primary information. Justice should be equal to all," he said.

The police have registered a case of rash driving against Arjun Haware, the driver of the car, and Ronit Chintanwar, who was sitting next to him.

"The car that caused the accident is registered in the name of Sanket Bawankule, son of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule," the police said.

Bawankule had admitted the Audi was registered in the name of his son.

"That car is in the name of my son. The police should conduct a fair and complete investigation of this accident; no one should be judged differently. Those who are guilty should be charged and action should be taken against them. Justice should be equal to all, whether one is related to politics or anyone else. The law must be equal for all," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress claimed that the BJP leader's son was in a drunken state and the home department tried to save him.

"In Nagpur, the son of a senior BJP leader hit four to five cars in the middle of the night in a drunken state, after which the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy. So is law and order only to torture the common people?," the Maharashtra Congress posted on X.

The police arrested the driver of the car, Arjun Hawre.

The occupants of the Audi car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, reported PTI.

The incident took place weeks after the son of a Shiv Sena leader mowed down a woman in Mumbai with his BMW car.

