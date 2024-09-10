Maharashtra BJP chief's son Sanket Bawankule flees after Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur

Sanket Bawankule, son of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, reportedly fled the spot after an Audi owned by him hit several vehicles in Nagpur on Monday, reported PTI. Maharashtra BJP president's son Sanket Bawankule fled the scene of a car crash after his Audi hit several vehicles in Nagpur.(@anjaya1905/X)

The incident took place around 1am on Monday in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, when five people including Sanket Bawankule, were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth, news agency PTI reported.

Two occupants of the car, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were detained, while Sanket and two others fled the scene.

Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar were first taken to a tehsil police station and then transferred to the Sitabuldi police station for further investigation. Their medical examinations were still underway.

An official from the Sitabuldi police station, told PTI, “A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Sonkamble. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge.”

The medical examination of the driver and the other occupant includes blood tests for alcohol detection. Preliminary reports say that both Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar were intoxicated at the time of the crash, reported India Today.

At 1am on Monday, the Audi first collided with the car of Jitendra Sonkamble, the complainant in the case. It also struck a moped, injuring the two people riding it. It hit several more vehicles near Mankapur area, including a Polo car at a T-point.

The driver of the Polo chased the car down and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. The occupants of the Polo car also stopped Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar from fleeing. Arjun Hawre could be arrested at any moment, an official told PTI.

“We are checking the CCTV camera footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action on all aspects, including other occupants, will follow,” he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi was registered under his son Sanket's name. “Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all,” he said.