e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Active Covid-19 cases fall below 400k in India for first time since July

Active Covid-19 cases fall below 400k in India for first time since July

According to the data uploaded at 8am on Monday, the country reported 9.67 million Covid-19 infections, with 32,981 new cases reported the 24 hours to Monday, while the death toll rose to 140,573 with 391 new fatalities.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 07:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 2 million-mark on August 7, with the next million being reported in 17 days on August 23. It crossed the 4 million mark on September 5, and 5 million on September 16.
India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 2 million-mark on August 7, with the next million being reported in 17 days on August 23. It crossed the 4 million mark on September 5, and 5 million on September 16. (AP file photo)
         

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload in India fell below 400,000 on Monday — the lowest number of active cases since July – while recoveries rose to over 9.1 million, according to the Union health ministry.

According to the data uploaded at 8am on Monday, the country reported 9.67 million Covid-19 infections, with 32,981 new cases reported the 24 hours to Monday, while the death toll rose to 140,573 with 391 new fatalities.

According to HT’s dashboard, the total cases as of Monday night stood at 9,704,800and fatalities at 141,013.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 2 million-mark on August 7, with the next million being reported in 17 days on August 23. It crossed the 4 million mark on September 5, and 5 million on September 16. Thirteen days later, the total number of infections crossed 6 million, and went past 7 million on October 11.

On October 29, India recorded 8 million cases, and surpassed 9 million on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 147,787,656 samples have been tested till December 6, with 801,081 samples being tested on Sunday itself.

The 391 new fatalities on Monday, according to the Union health ministry, included 69 from Delhi, 46 from West Bengal, 40 from Maharashtra, 28 from Kerala, 24 each from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and 20 from Punjab.

So far, the country has recorded 140,573 fatalities, with Maharashtra bearing the brunt with 47,734 total deaths, followed by 11,856 in Karnataka, 11,793 in Tamil Nadu, 9,646 in Delhi; 8,723 in West Bengal, 7,924 in Uttar Pradesh, 7,033 in Andhra Pradesh; 4,916 in Punjab, 4,081 in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with 3,337 fatalities.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report
Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Strike over new farm laws across India today
One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws
One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws
Govt’s criticism can’t be ground for penal action, says Supreme Court
Govt’s criticism can’t be ground for penal action, says Supreme Court
Madhya Pradesh minister told to exit bungalow, dept regrets, officer shifted
Madhya Pradesh minister told to exit bungalow, dept regrets, officer shifted
India to look at full-dose data of Oxford vaccine
India to look at full-dose data of Oxford vaccine
‘He has even lost his spot in Test cricket’: Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant
‘He has even lost his spot in Test cricket’: Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In