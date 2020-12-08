Active Covid-19 cases fall below 400k in India for first time since July

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 07:59 IST

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload in India fell below 400,000 on Monday — the lowest number of active cases since July – while recoveries rose to over 9.1 million, according to the Union health ministry.

According to the data uploaded at 8am on Monday, the country reported 9.67 million Covid-19 infections, with 32,981 new cases reported the 24 hours to Monday, while the death toll rose to 140,573 with 391 new fatalities.

According to HT’s dashboard, the total cases as of Monday night stood at 9,704,800and fatalities at 141,013.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 2 million-mark on August 7, with the next million being reported in 17 days on August 23. It crossed the 4 million mark on September 5, and 5 million on September 16. Thirteen days later, the total number of infections crossed 6 million, and went past 7 million on October 11.

On October 29, India recorded 8 million cases, and surpassed 9 million on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 147,787,656 samples have been tested till December 6, with 801,081 samples being tested on Sunday itself.

The 391 new fatalities on Monday, according to the Union health ministry, included 69 from Delhi, 46 from West Bengal, 40 from Maharashtra, 28 from Kerala, 24 each from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and 20 from Punjab.

So far, the country has recorded 140,573 fatalities, with Maharashtra bearing the brunt with 47,734 total deaths, followed by 11,856 in Karnataka, 11,793 in Tamil Nadu, 9,646 in Delhi; 8,723 in West Bengal, 7,924 in Uttar Pradesh, 7,033 in Andhra Pradesh; 4,916 in Punjab, 4,081 in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with 3,337 fatalities.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.