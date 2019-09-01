Activist submits proof in court to frame sedition charges against Farooq Abdullah

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:02 IST

Acting upon the directions of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, a petitioner and social activist Sukesh C Khajuria on Saturday submitted material evidence against former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah to Additional Advocate General (AAG) Aseem Sawhney.

The petitioner has been seeking registration of FIR under Section 124-A (section) of the Penal Code against Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference and presently a Member of Parliament for allegedly making pro-freedom speeches.

Khajuria on Saturday furnished relevant material in the shape of newspaper clippings and compact discs containing inflammatory speeches to AAG Aseem Sawhney, who will submit them to Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar and SHO Police Station Nageen Srinagar for completion of a preliminary enquiry initiated against the former chief minister.

On the last date of hearing on August 19, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, after hearing the counsel of the petitioner, advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed and the AAG, had directed the petitioner to submit newspaper reports and compact discs containing pro-freedom speeches by Farooq Abdullah on August 30.

Khajuria said, “Acting upon the court’s directions I have submitted the newspaper reports and compact disc to the AAG.”

Khajuria in his petition had submitted that on December 5, 2016 Farooq Abdullah while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Naseem Bagh in Srinagar made a seditious/ provocative speech in Kashmiri language and openly sided with separatist organization Hurriyat Conference and extended complete support to them for the so-called freedom movement.

Khajuria stated that on February 24, 2017, Farooq Abdullah again made a similar speech at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subh Srinagar while commemorating the death anniversary of party leader Sheikh Nazir Ahmed.

The petitioner thereafter lodged a complaint to the district magistrate of Jammu on February 28, 2017, seeking action against the former chief minister.

The deputy magistrate of Jammu had forwarded the said complaint to his Srinagar counterpart, who in turn forwarded it to SSP Srinagar for appropriate action in the matter.

