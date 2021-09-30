Activist writes to ED, I-T dept for probe into RSS funding

A Nagpur-based activist has filed a complaint against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) department, seeking a probe into the source of funds of the organisation.

Referring to Sangh’s claims in June last year that it provided ration to 10 million people, distributed food packets to 70 million people and provided financial and other forms of assistance to 2.7 million migrant labourers between March and May, 2020, the complainant, Mohnish Jabalpure, sought to understand how it managed to generate huge amounts of funds. Japalpure had initially registered a complaint with the local charity commissioner and chief minister’s secretariat. The local charity commissioner said right wing organisation was not a registered body and hence, was unable to initiate any action. “Since the RSS has no bank account as it is not a registered organisation, how did it manage to generate such a huge amount ...during the pandemic?” he said in his complaint registered with the agencies here on Tuesday.

Senior RSS functionary Arvind Kukde said the organisation would respond whenever it receives any summons. “Our organisation believes in the law of the land,” he said.