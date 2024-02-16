Activists urge Telangana govt to preserve Osmania Hospital’s heritage building

A group of heritage conservation activists under the banner of “Osmania General Hospital (OGH) Conservation Group” on Wednesday appealed to the Congress government in Telangana to preserve the existing century-old heritage building of the hospital on the banks of Musi river, while constructing the new hospital complex in the adjacent land, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. The group submitted a memorandum to chief minister A Revanth Reddy over the issue. (HT photo)

The group submitted a memorandum to chief minister A Revanth Reddy to this effect. Speaking to reporters later, the heritage conservationists also appealed to the state government to withdraw the affidavit submitted in the high court defending the need to demolish the old heritage structure of OGH and submit a fresh and accurate affidavit.

The state government had submitted an affidavit to the high court in September 2023, stating that the heritage structure of OGH has to be demolished for the construction of a modern superspeciality hospital. In January this year, too, the new Congress government reiterated the same position, saying demolition has to be done for the construction of a new hospital complex.

Requesting that the state government consider alternative plans for the construction of the new hospital building for the OGH, instead of pulling down the Nizam-era structure, noted historian and conservationist said that such monuments reflected Telangana’s past and present cultural history. “The government should follow the advice given by institutions like Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), for examining the heritage structure,” he said.

Another activist Sara Mathews said the heritage structure of OGH was deliberately neglected over the years and the government proposed to demolish it on the ground that it had become dilapidated. “Every time, the government comes up with new excuses, without substantiating studies, seeking to justify demolition,” she said.

Another heritage activist Asif Haneef sought to know why the government was hell bent on demolishing the OGH building, when other century-old structures like Chowmahalla Palace and Falaknuma Palace were being protected. He suggested that the OHG heritage block be converted into a tourist destination and use the revenue from visitors for its maintenance.

The group also demanded the Congress government to form a new Heritage Committee soon and also to issue a new affidavit in the high court.

There was no immediate response from the government on the demand for submission of a revised affidavit, as the issue is in the court.