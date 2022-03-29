Actor assault case: Kerala HC denies bail to main accused

The Kerala high court on Tuesday denied bail to Pulsar Suni - the main accused in the actor abduction and assault case - saying as the case was at a crucial stage he cannot be released now.

He was arrested a week after the abduction and assault on a woman actor on Feb 17, 2017 in Kochi. A history-sheeter, with five other cases, Suni was suspected to be the kingpin behind the sensational case and was in jail since his arrest.

Malayalam actor Dileep was also made an accused in the case later and he was arrested six months after the incident.

The prosecution opposed the bail citing Suni’s criminal background and possibility to influence some of the witnesses. But the petitioner contended that he was facing serious threat even in jail that prompted him to apply for bail.

He said since many bigwigs in Malayalam film industry were involved in the crime there was a move to silence him in jail. He also cited the recent bail to second accused Martin Antony, driver of the woman actor, by the Supreme Court.

But the single bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan agreed with contention of the prosecution and denied bail to him.

When the trial in the first case was almost over, the crime branch filed another case against Dileep and four others in January after the disclosure of director Balachandra Kumar. Kumar said he was privy to a conversation in Dileep’s house to annihilate some of the police officers who probed the case.

Meanwhile, crime branch officials continued to question Dileep for the second day. The high court has directed to complete the trial in the second case by April 15. Last week, Dileep moved a division bench of the high court to quash the new case.

Now, Dileep is facing two cases – the actor abduction and assault case and alleged conspiracy to harm police officials.