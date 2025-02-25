Actor-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar quits BJP over '3-language' policy: ‘Hatred towards Dravidian…’

Amid a raging debate on the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party citing attempts to impose the three-language policy. Ranjana Natchiyaar claimed that the BJP didn't provide a conducive environment for her growth.(X)

In her resignation letter, which she shared on her X account, she blamed "the imposition of the three-language policy, "hatred towards the Dravidian ideology" and neglect of Tamil Nadu for her disenchantment towards the BJP.

She noted that for the nation to remain protected, Tamil Nadu must remain prosperous.

She also claimed that the BJP didn't provide a conducive environment for her growth within the party.

MK Stalin's take on NEP row

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said last week that he wouldn't implement the National Education Policy (NEP) even if the BJP-led Centre offered ₹10000 crore in funds to the state. He called the NEP regressive, claiming it aims to foist Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

"We are not opposed to any language but will remain firm in opposing its imposition. We are not opposing the NEP only for the attempt to thrust Hindi but for several other reasons as well. The NEP is regressive. It will drive students away from schools," Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

AIADMK slams DMK government

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai accused the ruling DMK government of using the language issue as a political tool ahead of elections.

"The present state government is permitting many CBSE schools. Let Stalin insist on withdrawing all the CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu, then the language problem would be solved. There are all the languages in the CBSE schools, if they come then the National Education Policy comes. Why can't the ministers take a stand that there must be only two languages? You (the state government) have allowed CBSE schools. The Hindi language and the National Education Policy come with it," he said.

"DMK is part of that game. The elections are coming, so the language issue is coming up," he added.

With inputs from ANI