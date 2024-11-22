‘Adani is safe even after committing corruption…’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Amid alleged bribery and fraud charges by the US against Gautam Adani, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of keeping him "safe," mocking the "ek hain toh safe hain" slogan used by the BJP during the recently concluded assembly polls. Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Vadra said that it seems that Gautam Adani was safe under the supervision of Prime Minister Modi despite Adani committing "corruption, bribery, and fraud."

"'Ek hain toh safe hain'... The US investigative agency revealed today: 2000 crore bribe given...Misled shareholders and regulatory bodies...Took the contract by giving bribe and sold you expensive electricity... It seems that under the supervision of the prime minister, Adani is safe even after committing corruption, bribery, and fraud," she said.

She also shared a clip from the press conference of Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the same post, where he alleged that the Prime Minister is protecting Adani and is involved in corruption with him.

"This has been clearly indicated. Narendra Modi gave the slogan Ek hai to Safe hai. In India, if Adani and Modi are one, they are safe. Nothing can be done against Adani in Hindustan. The chief minister has been jailed for 10-15 crores, but Adani does a scam of 2000 crores, and he is roaming free," Rahul said.

However, the Adani Group strongly refuted bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of the Adani Green as baseless.The Adani Group spokesperson in an official statement said all legal recourse will be taken."The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the statement read.

Earlier today, during a press conference, Rahul Gandhi, called for Adani's arrest and said that it is "clear" and "established" that the Adani Group Chairman has broken both American and Indian laws.

"Wherever there is corruption, investigation should be done. But the investigation will begin with Adani. Unless he is arrested, it won't be credible. So, begin it from there. Arrest Adani, interrogate him, and then nab whoever is involved. In the end, Narendra Modi's name will come out because the BJP's entire funding structure is in his hands. So, even if the PM wants, he can't do anything. In a way, Adani has hijacked the country. India is in Adani's grip," Rahul Gandhi said.

Notably, a five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including the Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.

"We have been demanding for many days that Adani ji should be arrested. He should be arrested today itself. Madhabi Buch (SEBI Chairperson), who is his protector and who did not do any investigation, should be removed, and an investigation should be done," Gandhi further said.

He also asserted that it is his responsibility as the Leader of the Opposition to raise this issue.

"The prime minister is 100 per cent protecting this individual. Adani ji fully supports the BJP. These are established facts. Our demand is for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), but we also want Adani ji to be arrested," he added.

Following Rahul Gandhi's press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra said that the company would defend itself on its own and the law would take its own course.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "Today, since morning, we have been seeing in the media an issue regarding a company. There is a case against that company in the US. There are allegations and counter-allegations. We clearly believe that as far as the company and the case against it are concerned, the company will issue a statement and defend itself on its own. The law will take its own course..."

BJP MP Patra further lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of "sensationalizing things."

Patra remarked that Rahul Gandhi, in the same way, has raised allegations about the Rafael deal and during the Covid-19 time period, but in the end, he had to apologise.

Patra said, “Today, Rahul Gandhi has done a press conference again. Today, he has again shown the same behaviour and presented the topic in the same way he used to present. This isn't a new PC. He has used the same names and the same ways through which he tried to put a new allegation of PM Modi. He always tries to sensationalize things and describe them in a way that how big the matter is. He did the same before 2019 when he raised the issue of Rafael fighter planes, he claimed that a big revelation would be made, this topic has geared momentum in the whole world, 'Chowkidar Chor Hai', etc... During the Covid 19, he used to do press conferences in the same way, but at the end, he has to go to the Supreme Court and apologise... It's his way to attack the structure of India and the people who save it.”