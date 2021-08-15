Home / India News / A day after Goa protest, Navy hoists flag
Navy hoists flag at South Goa’s Sao Jacinto island.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Navy hoists flag at South Goa’s Sao Jacinto island.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
india news

A day after Goa protest, Navy hoists flag

The flag hoisting was done as part of the ministry of defence’s initiative under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of Independence. On Friday, the spokesperson of the Navy’s INS Hansa base near Dabolim said a team from the Goa Naval Area had visited the islands of the state, including Sao Jacinto.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 03:24 AM IST

The Indian Navy on Saturday unfurled the national flag at South Goa’s Sao Jacinto island, a day after a “slight misunderstanding” with local residents prompted it to cancel the event.

The flag hoisting was done as part of the ministry of defence’s initiative under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of Independence. On Friday, the spokesperson of the Navy’s INS Hansa base near Dabolim said a team from the Goa Naval Area had visited the islands of the state, including Sao Jacinto. “However, the plan had to be cancelled due to the objection by local residents.”

It prompted CM Pramod Sawant issue a warning to them that “anti-India activities” would be dealt with an “iron fist”. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.