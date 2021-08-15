A day after Goa protest, Navy hoists flag

The Indian Navy on Saturday unfurled the national flag at South Goa’s Sao Jacinto island, a day after a “slight misunderstanding” with local residents prompted it to cancel the event.

The flag hoisting was done as part of the ministry of defence’s initiative under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of Independence. On Friday, the spokesperson of the Navy’s INS Hansa base near Dabolim said a team from the Goa Naval Area had visited the islands of the state, including Sao Jacinto. “However, the plan had to be cancelled due to the objection by local residents.”

It prompted CM Pramod Sawant issue a warning to them that “anti-India activities” would be dealt with an “iron fist”.