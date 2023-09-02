Aditya L1 live streaming: Watch ISRO's solar probe launch from Sriharikota

Aditya L1 mission launch LIVE streaming: India's first space-based solar probe, Aditya L1, which aims to study solar winds, will blast off on a PSLV-C57 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 11.50am today. If successful, India will become the first Asian country to send a space-based solar probe. A graphic representation of ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission.

Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km (930,000 miles) over four months to reach Lagrange point 1, or L1, a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

India has been making significant strides in its space program, achieving milestones at a fraction of the cost compared to established spacefaring nations. Despite having a relatively low-budget space program, India has been able to expand its capabilities since its first Moon probe in 2008.

In a recent achievement, India successfully landed a spacecraft on the lunar surface, a feat previously accomplished only by Russia, the United States, and China, at a cost of less than $75 million. This achievement was celebrated widely, with public prayers and schoolchildren watching live broadcasts of the mission's descent.

India has also become the first Asian nation to put a spacecraft in orbit around Mars in 2014 and plans to launch a crewed mission into Earth's orbit by the following year. Additionally, there are plans for a joint mission with Japan to send another probe to the Moon by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus in the next two years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk