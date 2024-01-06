Aditya L1 LIVE: ISRO's first Sun mission set to be injected into final orbit
Upon reaching its final destination, the spacecraft will be able to view the sun without any eclipses.
Aditya L1 LIVE Updates: Aditya L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) maiden solar mission, is set for its final manoeuvre to reach its destination and will be injected into its final orbit today at around 4pm.
ISRO chief S Somanath told news agency ANI on Monday "Aditya-L1 is going to reach its L1 point on January 6 at 4pm and we are going to do the final manoeuvre to keep it there."
Upon reaching its final destination, the spacecraft will be able to view the sun without any eclipses.
Launched on September 2 last year, the spacecraft has undergone four earth-bound manoeuvres and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvres, all successfully.
The mission aims to observe the Sun's corona and understand its extreme heat from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from the Earth.
The Lagrange Point is a unique region where gravitational forces between the Earth and the Sun reach equilibrium. While absolute neutralization is not achievable due to the influence of other celestial bodies such as the Moon, Mars, and Venus, the L1 point provides a stable position for observational purposes.
- Jan 06, 2024 07:48 AM IST
What is Lagrange point 1?
Lagrange Point 1, or L1 point, represents one of the five equilibrium positions in the Earth-Sun system. At this point, gravitational forces from both bodies counteract the centrifugal force experienced by a smaller object, enabling it to maintain a stable position.Jan 06, 2024 07:45 AM IST
ISRO chief says Aditya-L1 set to reach its final destination on this date
Why ISRO wants to put Aditya L1 at Lagrange point 1?
ISRO aims to position Aditya L1 at Lagrange Point 1 (L1) due to the unique stability offered by this point in the Earth-Sun system. The gravitational forces at L1 create a stable environment, making it an ideal location for scientific observations and space missions.Jan 06, 2024 07:43 AM IST
When will Aditya L1 enter the halo orbit?
According to ISRO officials, the spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system at around 4 pm on Saturday.
