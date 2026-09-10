Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 139th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to India's freedom struggle, governance, land reforms and resolution of linguistic tensions after Independence. Adityanath recalls GB Pant's role in Kakori case, land reforms on 139th birth anniversary

Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna attended a programme in Lucknow where floral tributes were paid to Pant, the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Describing Pant as a distinguished lawyer and freedom fighter, the CM recalled his role in defending revolutionaries prosecuted by the British government following the 1925 Kakori train action.

"In 1925, when the British government registered a case against the revolutionaries in connection with the Kakori train action, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant was the great leader who became the revolutionaries' lawyer and fought their case with full strength," he said.

Adityanath said Pant played an active role in India's freedom movement and gave up his position as premier of the erstwhile United Provinces to participate in the struggle against British rule.

"In 1937, he was elected as the premier of Uttar Pradesh, but soon after, he resigned from his post and moved forward to fight for the freedom movement," he said.

After Independence, Pant became the first CM of Uttar Pradesh in 1947 and worked to establish a model of good governance in the large state, which at the time included present-day Uttarakhand.

"As the first CM of Uttar Pradesh, he began efforts to present the administration of such a large state as a model of good governance. He worked for its economic advancement and for the interests of every section of society," Adityanath said.

He said Pant introduced several reforms during his tenure, particularly highlighting his land reform initiatives.

"Among the many reforms he brought, the model of land reforms that he presented was particularly important," Adityanath said.

Pant later served as Union home minister, where he played a significant role in dealing with linguistic tensions and other challenges confronting the newly independent country.

"In 1954, he became the Union home minister. At that time, there were linguistic conflicts in the country and attempts were being made to create new divisions in society. He played his role with great wisdom in finding a solution to these issues," Adityanath said.

He also credited Pant with helping Hindi become the official language of the Union.

Pant was born in Almora in present-day Uttarakhand and studied law at Muir College, Allahabad University, where he was awarded the Lumsden Medal for academic excellence.

He served as premier of the United Provinces from 1937 to 1939 and became Uttar Pradesh's first chief minister after Independence, serving from 1946 to 1954. He later served as Union home minister from 1955 to 1961.

Pant was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1957. His policy priorities as Uttar Pradesh chief minister included abolition of the zamindari system, forest conservation, women's rights, economic stability and protection of vulnerable sections.

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