Advocates Protection Act to be tabled soon, says MP minister

The Madhya Pradesh government Tuesday said the draft of the Advocates Protection Act-2019 has been prepared and will soon be presented for approval in the state cabinet.

Lawyers across Madhya Pradesh observed a state wide strike on Tuesday demanding a law for their protection.

“The draft of Advocates Protection Act-2019 has been prepared so that lawyers can carry out their duties without fear. The draft will soon be presented for the approval of the state cabinet,” state Minister for Law and Legislative Affairs PC Sharma said at a press conference here.

Sharma said the proposed legislation envisages stricter punishment for threats or attacks on lawyers while discharging their duties.

The minister said then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said his government would introduce a protection law for lawyers on August 12, 2012, but it never happened.

“But the Congress government is in the final stage of getting it approved within six months of coming to power.

After the approval of the cabinet, it will be presented in the state Assembly. After nod from the Assembly, the new Act will be sent for the assent of the President through the governor,” Sharma said.

State Bar Council president Shivendra Upadhyay in Jabalpur claimed about 90,000 lawyers abstained from work in various MP courts in support of early implementation of the Advocates Protection Act.

“We are confident lawyers will not have to go on strike again on the issue of Advocates Protection Law. The Congress has promised it in its manifesto,” he said, adding that lawyers were being misled on this issue since 2012.

Upadhyay said lawyers in the state are ready for a long battle on this issue.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 21:04 IST