Afghan troops foil another attack on India-built Salma Dam

Afghan security forces thwarted a Taliban attack on the India-built Salma Dam in Afghanistan’s Herat province, the third such assault since last month on the nearly $300 million structure that provides water to several districts in the region.

Afghan defence ministry spokesperson Fawad Aman tweeted on Wednesday that the latest attack was carried out on Tuesday night. The Taliban also launched a suicide attack on the residence of the Afghan defence minister in Kabul on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring 20 more in the process.

“The Taliban attack on Salma Dam failed! #Terrorist Taliban attacked the #Salma Dam in Herat province to destroy it last night. But, fortunately they have suffered heavy casualties and fled the area as [a] result of counter-attacks of #ANDSF,” Aman said in a tweet without giving further details, while referring to retaliatory action by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

The Salma Dam, also known as the Afghan-India Friendship Dam, is one of the most significant infrastructure projects undertaken by the Indian government in Afghanistan as part of its $3-billion reconstruction efforts. The dam on Hari river was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ashraf Ghani in June 2016.

Last month, the dam was targeted by the Taliban during two attacks on July 12 and July 30. During the first attack, Afghan officials said several rockets and artillery shells fired by the group landed close to the dam, which escaped damage.

The officials then said that any damage to Salma Dam could affect the supply of irrigation water and electricity to thousands of families in eight districts of Herat province.