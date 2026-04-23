ew Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Africa occupies a central place in India's foreign policy today, and New Delhi's engagement with it is guided by a clear vision, rooted in the principles of equality, mutual respect and shared progress. Africa occupies central place in India's foreign policy today: Jaishankar

ddressing a gathering at the unveiling of the logo, theme and website for the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit-IV, Jaishankar said, "We gather here to mark the next chapter in the enduring partnership between India and Africa through the India-Africa Forum Summit framework."

he India-Africa relationship is rooted in "our civilisational linkages", nurtured over centuries through cultural exchanges and human interactions, the external affairs minister said.

Our bonds were further strengthened as India stood in solidarity with the African nations in their struggle against colonialism," he said.

he minister underlined that the story of India's freedom struggle is also closely linked with Africa,

Our shared history of struggle, solidarity, resilience and aspirations continues to shape our partnership," he said.

oday, Africa occupies a central place in India's foreign policy, Jaishankar said.

India's engagement with Africa is guided by a clear vision, which is rooted in the principles of equality, mutual respect and shared progress," he added.

he minister underscored that the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Africa's Agenda 2063 are complementary roadmaps towards prosperity and progress through sustainable growth and inclusive development.

aishankar also said that the engagement between India and Africa has grown across key pillars with numerous high-level political interactions, with India consistently supporting Africa's rightful place in global governance.

"seminal step" in that direction was the inclusion of the African Union in G20 during India's presidency of the grouping in 2023, the minister said.

This reflects our firm belief that the voices of the Global South must shape global governance in times to come," he added.

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