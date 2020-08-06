e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After 100 prisoners test Covid-19 positive, Uttarakhand jail admin mulls release of inmates on parole

After 100 prisoners test Covid-19 positive, Uttarakhand jail admin mulls release of inmates on parole

The bail and parole would be granted to those inmates who are “not dangerous criminals and pose no danger to society,” officials said.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
There have been about 100 cases of Covid-19 infection among Uttarakhand jail inmates so far.
There have been about 100 cases of Covid-19 infection among Uttarakhand jail inmates so far. (HT PHOTO.)
         

The Uttarakhand jail administration in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in jails has written to the State Legal Services Authority to grant bail and parole to a few inmates so as to ease the congestion in jails, officials said.

The bail and parole would be granted to those inmates who are “not dangerous criminals and pose no danger to society,” officials said.

There have been about 100 cases of Covid-19 infection among the jail inmates so far.

PVK Prasad, Additional Director General (Jail), said, “We have written to the State Legal Services Authority to seek their permission to initiate the process for the same. It is being done to ease the congestion in the jails which at present have about 5,000 inmates against the total capacity of 3,800.”

“Once we get permission from the authority, we will initiate the process of identifying the suitable inmates for parole and bail. In this, only those inmates who are not dangerous criminals and are not a danger to society, would be considered,” Prasad said.

He said the jail administration is looking to include 500-1000 inmates for the bid to decongest jails.

“It will somewhat ease the number of prisoners in jails which is important for proper implementation of the Covid-19 precautions to curb the spread. So far, 100 inmates have tested positive for the virus. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the infection from spreading,” Prasad said.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In