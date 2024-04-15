 After 2-day rescue op, six-year-old who fell in MP borewell found dead | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
After 2-day rescue op, six-year-old who fell in MP borewell found dead

ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Apr 15, 2024 06:14 AM IST

State Disaster Emergency Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and local administration were engaged in the rescue operation, but the boy was found unresponsive on Sunday

A six-year-old boy, who fell into a 70-foot-deep open borewell in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on April 12, died on Sunday, ending a multi-agency rescue operation that lasted for over 40 hours, police said. Chief minister Mohan Yadav later suspended two senior officials from Janpad Teonthar for negligence.

“We faced many difficulties due to water and rocky ground,” NDRF deputy commandant Prem Kumar Paswan said (ANI)
“We faced many difficulties due to water and rocky ground,” NDRF deputy commandant Prem Kumar Paswan said (ANI)

According to the police, Mayank Kol fell into the open borewell while playing at Manika village, located close to the Uttar Pradesh border, at around 3 pm on Friday. He was stuck at a depth of around 40 feet, an official said.

State Disaster Emergency Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and local administration were engaged in the rescue operation, but the boy was found unresponsive on Sunday.

“We faced many difficulties due to water and rocky ground,” NDRF deputy commandant Prem Kumar Paswan said.

“A parallel pit was dug up using eight JCB machines. After digging more than 60 feet, water came out, and the rescue operation had to be stopped. After removing the water, we drilled to create a tunnel, but found hard soil and started digging manually. The rescue team was able to reach Mayank at around 1.45 pm on Sunday, but he was unresponsive,” he added.

Expressing grief over the death, the CM posted on X: “Instructions have been given to suspend Chief Executive Officer of Janpad Teonthar and Sub Divisional Officer of Public Health Engineering, Teonthar.”

He further assured the child’s family 4 lakh ex-gratia from the Red Cross fund.

After 2-day rescue op, six-year-old who fell in MP borewell found dead
