Home / India News / After a lull, two more Covid-19 containment zones added in Delhi

After a lull, two more Covid-19 containment zones added in Delhi

Both areas, Zamrudpur in Greater Kailash and Dakshinpuri, are in South Delhi.  

india Updated: May 21, 2020 08:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Employees working at the Delhi Secretariat undergo thermal screening on the first day of lockdown relaxations permitted by the Delhi government.
Employees working at the Delhi Secretariat undergo thermal screening on the first day of lockdown relaxations permitted by the Delhi government. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi administration on Wednesday added two more areas to its list of Covid-19 containment zones. This comes after nearly 3 weeks since any new zone was added as a containment zone in Delhi.

Both areas, Zamrudpur in Greater Kailash and Dakshinpuri, are in South Delhi.  

The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday issued the orders on the two containment zones after the health department directed all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines.

The department’s direction came after a mismatch between the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital and the number of containment zones was observed.

While the Covid-19 cases in Delhi recently breached the 10,000-mark in Delhi, the number of containment zones have seen a falling trend.

According to government data, the number of Covid-19 containment zones in the city stood at 76 on Monday, 70 on Tuesday and 69 on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier this week, urged the residents of the national capital to show discipline during the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown. The chief minister said that people must learn to live with coronavirus while protecting themselves and others around them. This came as economic activities and public transport, other than Delhi Metro, resumed in the national capital this week amid lockdown 4.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 11,000 mark on Wednesday with 534 more people testing positive, while the death toll climbed to 176, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

