After Alok Verma’s exit, PM-led panel to meet on Jan 24 to select new CBI chief

The three-member selection panel, headed by the Prime Minister, will meet on January 24 to choose a new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, news agency ANI reported.

The other members of the panel are the Chief Justice of India, and the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, or leader of the largest party.

Two days after he was conditionally reinstated by the Supreme Court as the CBI director (CBI), Alok Verma was on January 10 removed from the agency again by the high-powered selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India’s nominee, justice AK Sikri, and the Leader of the single largest Opposition party, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Government officials said on condition of anonymity that the committee “felt that a detailed investigation, including criminal investigation, was necessary, in some cases…”

While PM Narendra Modi and justice Sikri were in favour of Verma’s removal, Kharge opposed this, and also submitted a dissent note.

Verma, who was to retire on January 31, is the first CBI director to be removed by the committee before completing his two-year term.

M Nageswara Rao, made the interim director of the agency on the intervening night of October 23 and 24, when Verma was divested of his powers by the government, was again given the same role.

Kharge later demanded that Prime Minister Modi immediately call a meeting of the selection committee to pick the next CBI director because the interim director’s post “does not legally exist”.

In a two-page letter to Modi, dated January 14, Kharge accused the government of having made its mind up to appoint an interim director as that matter “was never placed before the selection committee” at the meeting held on January 10.

He also demanded the government should release the Central Vigilance Committee report on Verma, the report of Justice Patnaik and the minutes of the meeting held on January 10 .

After the government divested Verma of his powers as CBI director on the intervening night of October 23 and 24 last year, the latter challenged it in the Supreme Court. The court asked the CVC to investigate charges against Verma under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge, justice AK Patnaik.

The Congress leader’s letter comes in the wake of the recent revelation by justice Patnaik who said no “allegations of corruption” were made against Verma by a witness, as had been claimed by his deputy, Rakesh Asthana .

Justice Patnaik also asserted that the findings of the vigilance commission enquiry report were not his.

