After Congress poll debacle, INDIA ally TMC claims 'leadership' in battle vs BJP

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress's debacle in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections has prompted the party's INDIA bloc ally Trinamool Congress to stake claim on the “leadership in the battle to defeat the BJP” Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI file photo)

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote in a post on X that the Congress party was to be blamed for its poor show in the elections. He called the poll results the Congress's loss, not BJP's victory.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"In the three states, it is more of a failure of the Congress than a success story of the BJP," Ghosh wrote on X.

He, however, claimed that the assembly election results will have no bearing on the INDIA alliance's prospects in the 2024 general elections.

"TMC is the party which can provide leadership in the battle to defeat the BJP in the country," he said in a message on his X handle.

He also said that to win the elections, the parties will have to imbibe Mamata Banerjee's welfarism.

The Congress was hoping to boost its standing in the INDIA alliance in which many regional satraps were appearing to stake claim for the pole position. However, after BJP's landslide victory in all the three Hindi heartland states today, it appears that the Congress will have to face intense pressure from regional allies.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party lost because it had stopped championing the rights of the minorities like it used to.

"One thing that I've noticed in the last 20-25 days is that the Congress, which was considered as the champion of minorities, didn't talk about the minorities... Now minorities are not in the agenda of Congress...'' Azad, a former Congress leader said, reported ANI.

The Congress appears to be winning the Telangana Assembly elections.

Per the election commission data, in Chhattisgarh, the BJP was leading in 55 seats, the Congress in 33. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP was leading in 168 seats; the Congress in 61.

In Rajasthan, the BJP was leading in 114 seats; the Congress in 70 seats. In Telangana, the Congress is leading in 40 seats, the BJP in 9 seats.