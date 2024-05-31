After cyclone Remal, Northeast reels under floods; casualties rise

The Manipur and Assam governments on Thursday stepped up operations to rescue people and provide relief, as vast swathes in the northeastern states continued to be affected by widespread flooding and the number of casualties also increased amid continuous rainfall caused by cyclone Remal. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh’s residence submerged in floodwater in Imphal on Thursday. (PTI)

In Manipur, the overall toll in rain-related incidents rose to three after a 75-year-old man died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric pole during rains in Imphal on Wednesday. Earlier, a 34-year-old man was killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Senapati district and an 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river.

Chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday held a meeting with ministers, MLAs, the chief secretary and security and various department officials to review the situation and the measures to provide relief to the affected.

“Chaired a meeting with Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, security officials and all department officials to review the flood situation in the state, while assessing the ongoing measures to provide necessary aid & assistance to the affected families,” he said in a post on X.

“Out of the 18 spots where the breach occurred in the embankments of rivers, 17 were sealed and the flooding in the surrounding areas have been successfully brought under control. The efforts to seal the remaining breach and the work to reinforce the embankments are underway,” he added.

The state government also declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays but said departments involved in the rescue and relief operations, and delivery of essential services, will remain functional. It further appealed to the public to remain indoors and not move out, except in case of an emergency.

In Assam, the number of deaths in rain-related incidents rose to eight after two people – a 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man drowned in different areas in Hailakandi district on Thursday, according to officials aware of the details.

According to information shared by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 198,856 people across nine districts have been affected by the floods.

Officials said most of the major rivers, including Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili, are flowing above the danger level.

Assam minister for water resources Pijush Hazarika, who visited the three districts of Barak Valley on Thursday, said: “The state has received over 300mm rainfall in the last two days and heavy rains in Manipur and Mizoram are affecting this area. We are ready to tackle the situation and all the departments are working hard. We have suggested people move to safe places if required,” he said.