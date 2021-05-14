After image-building jibe, Anupam Kher says 'those who work make mistakes'

Actor Anupam Kher created a stir by his apparent jibe at the BJP government as in a television interview he said that the government must understand that there is more to life than image building. While the snub from an actor who profusely endorsed BJP and PM Modi was a shocker, on Friday, the actor posted a cryptic tweet without clarifying the context. In his message, he said mistakes are made by those who work, while those who do not work spend their lives finding faults with others. His tweet comes across as praise for the BJP — an apparent attempt to offset his earlier comment.

गलती उन्हीं से होती है

जो काम करते हैं,

निकम्मों की ज़िंदगी तो

दूसरों की बुराई खोजने में ही

In the interview, the former chief of the Film and Television Institute of India said that the government had slipped somewhere in its management of the pandemic situation, news agency PTI reported. He also emphasised that for opposition parties too, it was not right to capitalise on the pandemic situation.

"I think the criticism is valid in lots of cases... Only an inhuman person will not get affected by the bodies floating (in the rivers)," Anupam Kher said referring to the reports of bodies floating in the Ganga.

"But for another political party to use it for their gain, I think that is also not right. I think we should, as people, get angry. It is important to hold the government responsible for what's happening. Somewhere they have slipped. It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image building maybe," he added.

"There are problems, pain, anger, frustration, that's obvious... Lot of people say 'You are always so optimistic', but I say there's no other way out for me. Our lives haven't been smooth sailing. It is just that this situation has happened on a world level," the actor said, as quotedby PTI.