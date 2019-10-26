After inconclusive meet, NSCN-IM hopes talks would continue beyond Oct 31

india

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:14 IST

The Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has requested the Centre to take a few more months to resolve the Naga political issue and ink a final agreement, a functionary of the Naga rebel outfit who attended Thursday’s inconclusive talks in New Delhi said.

Nagaland’s Governor RN Ravi indicated last week, after a meeting with civil society groups, tribal outfits and church bodies, that the talks won’t continue beyond October 31 and the final agreement could be signed even without NSCN-IM.

The outfit has been demanding a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas—both the demands have been rejected by New Delhi.

Ravi, who is the Centre’s interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, had said after taking charge in August that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the negotiations, which are underway since 1997, should end within three months.

Both sides are likely to meet again soon but a date is yet to be finalised, this functionary said.

“We are hopeful that the talks will continue beyond October 31. Why because we have told Governor RN Ravi on Thursday to get the problem solved within a few months time through peaceful means,” the functionary said.

The functionary added that if the Centre insists that everything must end by the October 31 deadline set by them, it would entail the imposition of a solution.

“If the Government of India says everything must end by October 31, then it means it is not a negotiation. Then the question before the world is who chose force and who chose peaceful means,” the functionary said.

The functionary claimed that the Centre recognised the unique history and situation of the Nagas and agreed upon for sharing of sovereign powers (in the framework agreement signed with NSCN-IM in August 2015).

“How can then a flag and constitution be a problem? We are not asking or demanding India to give us a flag and constitution. What is ours is ours. GoI must respect that if they are sincere enough to solve the problem,” the functionary said.

Even as they continue to stick to their demands, as many as 18 cadres of the NSCN (I-M), including a former kilo kilonser or home minister and current member of negotiating team Hukavi Yeputhomi, joined the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

Working Committee of the NNPG is the group of seven other outfits negotiating separately with the Centre.

“Eighteen members of the NSCN (I-M) including deputy kilonsers joined today,” Alezo Venuh, envoy of the Working Committee of the NNPGs, said.

NNPGs, who have indicated that they may agree for a solution sans the constitution and a flag, are also camping in Delhi.

“We will come to know late on Friday evening when the next round of talks with us will be held,” Alezo Venuh said.

“There should be a unified and inclusive solution which includes all factions,” said Manley Konyak, the former president of the Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyaks, the largest of the Naga tribes.

“The peace process will not go in a good direction,” Konyak said when asked what would be a possible outcome if NSCN(I-M) does not agree to come on board for a solution and the Centre strikes a deal with other groups.

A senior Nagaland police official in Dimapur said on condition of anonymity that there are unconfirmed reports of movement of some NSCN(I-M) cadres out of Hebron, their designated camp on the outskirts of the city.

Amid reports that some of these NSCN(I-M) cadres may be headed to the Naga areas in Myanmar, a police official in Manipur’s hills bordering Myanmar said the police have been hearing of it but there is no concrete evidence.

An Assam Rifles official, however, said the movement of cadre is negligible and routine.

Nagaland’s deputy chief minister Y Patton the situation in his state is peaceful and under control “as of now”.

“The talks on October 24 were inconclusive so there is another round on October 26 and October 28. Till then it won’t be right to comment,” Patton, who is also the state’s home minister said when asked to comment on the ongoing talks.

The Centre has been engaged in talks with the NSCN-IM, the largest of the Naga rebel outfits, since 1997 and a framework agreement was signed with it in August 2015 to pave way for a final agreement.

NNPGs joined the talks with the government along with NSCN (IM) in 2017.

The Naga insurgency began in the 1950s with sovereignty as a key demand. But over the years, the rebel outfits have given up on that demand seeking more autonomy and integration of Naga inhabited areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

While New Delhi has already refused to agree on a separate flag and constitution, NSCN-IM, the largest and oldest of the Naga outfits, says they are crucial for a final solution and has accused Centre of backtracking on earlier commitments.

