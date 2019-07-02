After initial lull, monsoon likely to advance to India’s north-west: IMD

Monsoon is likely to advance to several parts of northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, in the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

IMD scientists, however, clarified that even after monsoon onset is declared over Delhi, widespread and heavy rain is unlikely before July 10. A “well marked low pressure area” over southeast Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal now lies over western parts of Jharkhand.

The cyclonic circulation associated with the system is making conditions favourable for advancement of monsoon, IMD said in a bulletin. But after low pressure system weakens there is no cyclonic circulation in sight which can take the monsoon current forward in northwest India.

“...we don’t see much possibility of heavy or widespread rains now over Delhi and NCR. The low pressure area will influence the circulation pattern, wind direction will change to easterly. There may be some rainfall and cloudiness but not more,” said K Sathi Devi, head of national weather forecasting centre at IMD.

IMD director general M Mohapatra said monsoon may be declared over Delhi by July 5, while private forecaster Skymet Weather said monsoon may arrive in Delhi by July 6 or 7

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 22:54 IST