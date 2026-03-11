After ‘judiciary’ chapter row, Supreme Court orders removal of 3 NCERT members from finalising future textbooks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all Centre and state government institutions receiving public funds to dissociate the chairperson of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) social science curriculum and two other members from finalising textbooks for the next generation. The controversy relates to a section on “corruption in the judiciary” in an NCERT textbook. (HT Photo)

The decision comes after the recent controversy over a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the Judiciary" in the Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant directed the institutions to dissociate chairperson Professor Michel Danino, along with his two associates, from rendering any service that would involve payment to them from public funds, news agency ANI reported.

While announcing the direction, the court also remarked, “We know how to deal with such persons. They must also know how to deal with the current CJI.”

The controversy relates to a section on “corruption in the judiciary” in an NCERT textbook. The physical and digital copies of the textbook were later taken down, and NCERT also issued an apology for the same.

The court also added on Monday that the direction would be subject to the three individuals approaching the court to seek modification of the order after furnishing their explanation.

In this direction, the court said they have no reason to doubt that Professor Danino, along with his associates, either lacks reasonable knowledge or that they deliberately misrepresented the facts.

“There is no reason as to why such persons should be associated in any manner with the preparation of the curriculum or finalisation of textbooks for the next generation,” the court was quoted as saying.

The Bench also took exception to NCERT's affidavit stating that the controversial chapter had already been rewritten. The court said that even if the chapter has been rewritten, it cannot be included in the curriculum without the approval of a committee of domain experts. This committee, the court said, will be constituted by the Central government.

Court express disappointment over current approval committee Talking about the current composition of the approval committee, the court said it is “slightly disappointing” that not a single eminent jurist is included in it.

It said that the Chapter should be published after approval from a committee of domain experts consisting of one former senior judge, one eminent academician and one renowned practitioner.

The court also directed the Centre to constitute the expert panel within one week.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta informed the Bench that the Director of NCERT had tendered an unconditional apology through an affidavit.

Mehta informed that a one-line unconditional apology has been published, and the government has directed NCERT to review textbooks of all standards.

While the court accepted the apology, it also expressed concern over the process through which the NCERT curriculum was being approved. The Bench said it would have preferred the Central government to oversee the process instead of leaving it entirely to NCERT.

Responding to the court's concerns, Mehta said the government was aware of how to deal with the situation.

Earlier, on February 26, the court issued show-cause notices to the NCERT director and the secretary of the school education department, asking why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The Bench observed that while the chapter discussed the role of the judiciary, it focused on complaints against judges and alleged inaction, without sufficiently highlighting the judiciary’s role in upholding constitutional morality.

