Following PM Modi's footsteps, Shehbaz Sharif visits cantonment in Sialkot

A day after Prime minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur air base post Operation Sindoor, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif visited the Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot on Wednesday and interacted with officers and soldiers.

According to an official release, Sharif met with officers and soldiers who participated in the “Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos” against India, a retaliation for New Delhi's Operation Sindoor.

The Pakistani premier was accompanied by deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, Corps Commander Sialkot, and senior civil and military leadership.

Sharif also addressed the officers and soldiers present and plans to visit other air bases and naval bases to meet officers and personnel of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy, the release said.

What Modi said in Adampur?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur Air Base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with the Indian Air Force personnel who played a crucial role in successfully thwarting Pakistan's attempt to strike civilian and military installations.

“The leaders of terrorism have understood that there will be only one result of raising eyes towards India, destruction... there will be only one result of shedding the blood of innocent people... destruction and great destruction... the terrorists were sitting under the protection of the Pakistani army... the Indian army made Pakistani army bite the dust,” PM Modi said.

Pakistan's new claim

Pakistan's Punjab province Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Wednesday claimed that military action against India was designed under the supervision of the ruling PML-N party president Nawaz Sharif.

“The whole operation against India was designed under the supervision of former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif. It was Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power and now designed the whole operation against India,” Bukhari claimed.

