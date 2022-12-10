After 'utter mess' complaint at Delhi airport T3, officials swing into action

Joint secretary Rubina Ali along with many senior officials visited the Delhi airport terminal 3 on Friday to inspect passengers and baggage checkpoint. This comes after several passengers posted a social media video showing an "utter mess" at the terminal 3.

The director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also visited the terminal. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he will look into concerns around the management of security checks at Delhi’s T3 Indira Gandhi (IGI) airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has taken numerous measures in the last two days to make the airport operation smooth. Some steps that are being taken:

1) Four additional traffic marshalls (12 traffic marshalls on the ground) are posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion

2) At the entry gate, awareness posters asking passengers to be ready with boarding cards are placed—additionally, eight dedicated resources are deployed at the entry gate to help passengers.

3) Special measures are taken to tighten up the security

a) An additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 domestic;

b) Additional manpower is deployed in the Automatic Tray Return Systems (ATRS) area to help passengers in tray preparation and congestion management;

c) Awareness posters are put up and mobile announcements are made to inform passengers about do’s and don't.

4) For overall congestion reduction, discussions are being held with airlines to reduce flights during the peak hour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON